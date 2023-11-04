Friday Night Fury, high school football highlights, Nov. 3rd

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday:

Albemarle 38, Western Albemarle 28

Louisa County 45, Goochland County 20

Orange County 50, Charlottesville 6

Monticello 24, Fluvanna County 22

WIlliam Monroe 42, Rockbridge 6

Buckingham County 63, Amelia 6

Nansemond Suffolk 54, STAB 47

Clarke County 42, Madison County 7

Staunton 44, Waynesboro 17

Fort Defiance 42, Buffalo Gap 16

