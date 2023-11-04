Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Friday Night Fury, high school football highlights, Nov. 3rd

Western Albemarle falls to Albemarle
Western Albemarle falls to Albemarle(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday:

Albemarle 38, Western Albemarle 28

Louisa County 45, Goochland County 20

Orange County 50, Charlottesville 6

Monticello 24, Fluvanna County 22

WIlliam Monroe 42, Rockbridge 6

Buckingham County 63, Amelia 6

Nansemond Suffolk 54, STAB 47

Clarke County 42, Madison County 7

Staunton 44, Waynesboro 17

Fort Defiance 42, Buffalo Gap 16

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

UVA Women’s Basketball Team takes on Maryland Eastern Shore Nov. 8
Leon Bond III
UVA’s Leon Bond primed for breakout season
UVA’s season opener next week against Tarleton State will mark the debut for one of the...
UVA's Leon Bond primed for breakout season
Jonathan Newton
The Covenant School’s Jonathan Newton is Falcon Club Player of the Week