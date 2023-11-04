Friday Night Fury, high school football highlights, Nov. 3rd
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday:
Albemarle 38, Western Albemarle 28
Louisa County 45, Goochland County 20
Orange County 50, Charlottesville 6
Monticello 24, Fluvanna County 22
WIlliam Monroe 42, Rockbridge 6
Buckingham County 63, Amelia 6
Nansemond Suffolk 54, STAB 47
Clarke County 42, Madison County 7
Staunton 44, Waynesboro 17
Fort Defiance 42, Buffalo Gap 16
