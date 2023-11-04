Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Fantastic first weekend of November

Warmer and dry through mid-next week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Milder afternoons this weekend. Not as cold overnights. Tracking a weak cold front.

Some passing high level clouds today and Sunday. A weak cold front sweeps east Sunday night. No rain expected and temperatures won’t cool off too much for Monday.

Becoming warmer Tuesday through next Thursday.

Much needed rainfall looks to arrive by next Friday.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Great conditions for any outdoor plans. High of 65 to 70 degrees. Light and variable breeze.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows cooling to the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the 60s. Lows not as cold, in the 40s to 50 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Warmer and partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs cooler, in the 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

Milder Ahead for "Fall Back" Weekend
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Milder Ahead for “Fall Back” Weekend
Pleasant Weekend Weather
Weekend warm up
Perfect weekend weather