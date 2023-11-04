Fantastic first weekend of November

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Milder afternoons this weekend. Not as cold overnights. Tracking a weak cold front.

Some passing high level clouds today and Sunday. A weak cold front sweeps east Sunday night. No rain expected and temperatures won’t cool off too much for Monday.

Becoming warmer Tuesday through next Thursday.

Much needed rainfall looks to arrive by next Friday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Great conditions for any outdoor plans. High of 65 to 70 degrees. Light and variable breeze.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows cooling to the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the 60s. Lows not as cold, in the 40s to 50 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Warmer and partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs cooler, in the 50s.

