Deadline for Charlottesville’s Affordable Housing Fund nears

Charlottesville (FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are almost due for Charlottesville’s Affordable Housing Fund.

It will support affordable housing projects to help Charlottesville create anywhere from 1,500 to 2,200 affordable homes.

It will help build stronger partnerships between the city and different organizations who want to create a positive change in Charlottesville.

“We want to help foster a health housing development ecosystem that can help address our supply shortages,” Charlottesville House Program Manager Antoine Williams said, “We do run into supply and demand issues with regards to there just not being enough housing options in general, but particularly affordable housing options.”

Charlottesville has $835,000 in funds.

Applications are due November 16.

