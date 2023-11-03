Advertise With Us
UVA Women’s Basketball Team takes on Maryland Eastern Shore Nov. 8

(WDBJ)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The college basketball season starts up next week.

The UVA Women’s Basketball Team is set to play an exhibition game at-home Thursday, November 9, against Johnson State.

Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton begins her second season as head coach. She isn’t saying what Virginia’s starting lineup will look like this season, but Charlottesville freshman Mo Johnson will likely play a big role.

The Cavaliers added three transfers, and Coach Mox says she likes the team’s depth.

“Have really high, competitive players, like they just want to win. We have first-years that play with a high motor, and we have transfers that are playing with a chip on their shoulder because they feel like they didn’t showcase their best game,” the coach said.

“There’s lots of goals I want to accomplish. I’m not going to say those goals, but there’s goals. I think we a have a lot of potential to make those goals happen in the postseason. It’s going to be a great year,” Sam Brunelle said. “Hopefully, we’ll be that unexpected team in the ACC to make some noise.”

Virginia’s season opener is Wednesday, Nov. 8, against Maryland Eastern Shore.

