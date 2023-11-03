Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Students collect socks for Orange community

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - Students are donating socks to different organizations in Orange County.

“They’re going to help all the kids and adults,” student Brystol Lohr said Friday, November 3.

A Student Council Association at Orange Elementary School decided its first order of business should be a community-service project.

“We can make sure everybody has warmth for the cold,” student Collin Feldman said.

“I would come in here and count all the socks, and help some of the kids get socks, package the socks, count the socks,” Brystol said.

“Seeing the students’ excitement to help others and thinking about other people was was my favorite part,” Teacher Erin Darnell said.

Darnell says the students surpassed their goal of collecting 1,000 socks in the first two days.

“They were just super curious about who would be receiving the socks, and they were super concerned about making an impact on our community,” the teacher said.

The sock drive ended with more than 4,000 socks.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

(FILE)
Fluvanna SPCA at capacity, asking community for help
Phoenix Walk at the Jefferson School
Charlottesville organizations offering love & support to terminally ill child
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville seeking proposals for potential affordable housing projects