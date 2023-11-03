Students collect socks for Orange community

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - Students are donating socks to different organizations in Orange County.

“They’re going to help all the kids and adults,” student Brystol Lohr said Friday, November 3.

A Student Council Association at Orange Elementary School decided its first order of business should be a community-service project.

“We can make sure everybody has warmth for the cold,” student Collin Feldman said.

“I would come in here and count all the socks, and help some of the kids get socks, package the socks, count the socks,” Brystol said.

“Seeing the students’ excitement to help others and thinking about other people was was my favorite part,” Teacher Erin Darnell said.

Darnell says the students surpassed their goal of collecting 1,000 socks in the first two days.

“They were just super curious about who would be receiving the socks, and they were super concerned about making an impact on our community,” the teacher said.

The sock drive ended with more than 4,000 socks.

