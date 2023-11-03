Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

A student is fatally shot outside a high school in Indianapolis

FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis...
FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A student died Friday after being shot in a parking lot outside his Indianapolis high school, authorities said.

The teenage student was shot shortly before 1 p.m. outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooter was another teenager who is not a student at the school, Lt. Shane Foley said.

The student was walking home when he was shot, KIPP Indy Public Schools said in a statement.

IMPD North District Commander Matt Thomas told reporters near the shooting scene that he was “frustrated.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable. It’s unacceptable that in the community, we’ve had conversations about youth violence all week, and this is how our week ends,” Thomas said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a statement saying the “shooting of an Indianapolis teen is another example of the horrific combination of access to firearms and a failure of conflict resolution. No young person should have to worry about gun violence, let alone near a school.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

A woman who lost her wedding ring while handing out Halloween candy has quite a sweet ending...
Woman gets lost wedding ring back thanks to trick-or-treater finding it in their candy bag
FILE - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he is leaving Seattle for Miami
Police activity in front of preshool near Nellis and Owens
Toddler shoots self at preschool with gun dropped by fleeing teen suspect
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood hope to add to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame electricity