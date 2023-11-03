Advertise With Us
Special vest improving CPR training at Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad

Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad (FILE)
Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad has a new training tool, thanks to the skill and creativity of a city woman named Karen Beach.

The special vest can be attached to any CPR dummy in order to imitate a woman’s body. This allows people to learn how to help anyone experiencing cardiac arrest.

“Statistically, women are at the moment about 29% less likely to receive CPR than men. So that’s quite a big number, and we feel that part of the reason for that is perhaps the fact that we don’t practice on women,” Adele Kofler with CARS said Friday, November 3.

CARS says many people are worried when touching a woman’s chest to save them. The good Samaritan law protects people who are helping others in a time of need.

CARS also offers free classes on CPR for anyone who wants to learn. If you are interested, email cpr@rescue1.org to get scheduled.

