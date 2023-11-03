Pleasant Weekend Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure will continue to bring pleasant conditions. Sunny skies and a warming trend are expected with daytime highs reaching the upper 60′s and low 70′s. All in all, a great weekend. As for next week, a cold front will move through mid week bringing minimal rain to central Virginia. Check back for updates.

Today: Cool and sunny. Highs around 60. Lows in the low 30′s.

Saturday - Monday: Milder and sunny. Highs around 70. Lows in the 40′s and 50′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Nice. Highs in the low 70′s.

Thursday: Few showers. Highs around 70.

