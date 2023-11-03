Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Pleasant Weekend Weather

By Dominique Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure will continue to bring pleasant conditions. Sunny skies and a warming trend are expected with daytime highs reaching the upper 60′s and low 70′s. All in all, a great weekend. As for next week, a cold front will move through mid week bringing minimal rain to central Virginia. Check back for updates.

Today: Cool and sunny. Highs around 60. Lows in the low 30′s.

Saturday - Monday: Milder and sunny. Highs around 70. Lows in the 40′s and 50′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Nice. Highs in the low 70′s.

Thursday: Few showers. Highs around 70.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

Weekend warm up
Perfect weekend weather
Big temperature rebound
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Another Cold Night. Shaking Off the Chill for the Weekend
NBC29 Weather 6 PM