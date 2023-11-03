Palmyra event giving high school girls hands-on experience in energy industry

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some young women are challenging the idea that careers in the energy industry are just for men.

High school students from all over central Virginia came to Palmyra Friday, November 3, for this year’s Girl Power Camp to learn about different trade careers.

They were able to get first-hand experience at flying drones, wrapping wire, and climbing utility poles.

“Young girls are becoming courageous and taking on careers like electricians and pipe fitters and welders and enjoying them, because not everybody is college bound,” Kristina Farnham said. “It’s nice to have an alternative that pays well.”

They were also advised on best job interview practices and how to manage their finances.

