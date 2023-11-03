Nonprofit offering free mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you or someone you know is looking for a way to turn ideas into a business, one nonprofit has you covered.

The Central Virginia Chapter of SCORE offers free mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. People can learn from current and retired business executives.

Co-leader Cathy Taylor says the nonprofit is looking to increase its client base in-person and via Zoom.

“Anybody who’s looking to start a business, there are lots of business tools and resources available, such as a business plan, or a cost analysis, or any kind of financial planning tools,” Taylor said.

