Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Nonprofit offering free mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pixabay)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you or someone you know is looking for a way to turn ideas into a business, one nonprofit has you covered.

The Central Virginia Chapter of SCORE offers free mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. People can learn from current and retired business executives.

Co-leader Cathy Taylor says the nonprofit is looking to increase its client base in-person and via Zoom.

“Anybody who’s looking to start a business, there are lots of business tools and resources available, such as a business plan, or a cost analysis, or any kind of financial planning tools,” Taylor said.

Click here for more info.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville Community Bikes surpasses goal of giving out 600 bicycles
Rivanna River (FILE)
Charlottesville may spend around $6M for land along Rivanna River
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Board of Visitors prepping for possible lawsuits in connection with deadly UVA Grounds shootings
Augusta County Courthouse
Augusta County activists hold rally against gun violence