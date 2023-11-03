Advertise With Us
Liquid lime accidentally released into Rivanna River

Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (FILE)
Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority says around 1,200 gallons of a water treatment chemical was accidentally released into the Rivanna River.

RWSA announced Friday, November 3, that liquid lime from the water treatment plant entered the South Rivanna River downstream of the reservoir dam yesterday.

Local and state agencies responded to the spill.

RWSA says drinking water is not affected.

