Fuel Assistance application opens in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The weather is cooling down, and many people need help to heat their homes.

The Virginia Department of Social Services’ Fuel Assistance 2024 application period is now open. The money granted will go toward whatever you primary energy source is.

“So if your primary energy source is fuel, then it will help with fuel like kerosene or gas. And if your energy source is electric, it will help with your electric bill,” Tracey Howard-Gough said.

Click here for more info.

