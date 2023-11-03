Fluvanna SPCA at capacity, asking community for help

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna SPCA says it has run out of capacity, and is calling on all animal lovers for help.

The shelter says its top priority right now is finding people willing to foster.

Fostering can be anywhere from a few weeks to a few months. If you decide you want to adopt after fostering, fees will be reduced.

“We are very overloaded with cats, and dog are stocked up in the halls. The kennels are full. We need to relieve some of that stress on both the staff and the animals by finding them at least temporary places,” Ned Ramm said Friday, November 3.

