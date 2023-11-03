Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Fluvanna SPCA at capacity, asking community for help

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna SPCA says it has run out of capacity, and is calling on all animal lovers for help.

The shelter says its top priority right now is finding people willing to foster.

Fostering can be anywhere from a few weeks to a few months. If you decide you want to adopt after fostering, fees will be reduced.

“We are very overloaded with cats, and dog are stocked up in the halls. The kennels are full. We need to relieve some of that stress on both the staff and the animals by finding them at least temporary places,” Ned Ramm said Friday, November 3.

Click to learn more about how foster, adopt, or volunteer.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

Phoenix Walk at the Jefferson School
Charlottesville organizations offering love & support to terminally ill child
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville seeking proposals for potential affordable housing projects
The University of Virginia is preparing for the possibility of lawsuits following the deadly...
Board of Visitors prepping for possible lawsuits in connection with deadly UVA Grounds shootings