CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says one of its officers “suffered injuries” while trying to take a juvenile into custody Monday, October 30.

CPD announced Friday, November 3, that Officer Trevis Wood was, “attempting to serve an existing detention order that was issued on a juvenile.” The department says a struggle ensued, which resulted in Wood being flown to the UVA Medical Center.

Wood is currently listed in serious, but stable condition.

The juvenile was soon taken into custody by other officers, and has been charged with felony malicious wounding of a police officer.

This is a developing story.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.