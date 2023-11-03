Charlottesville seeking proposals for potential affordable housing projects

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is asking developers in the area to submit proposals for potential affordable housing projects.

“It’s important for us to have different voices heard that probably hadn’t been heard before,” Housing Program Manager Antoine Williams said. “It’s helpful in terms of us being able to forecast five year out, five years where the potential funding gaps may be, and where additional resources may need to be gathered and collected.”

Williams says there are certain parameters in place before making a proposal: “We are looking for visions, concepts that are a little bit further fleshed out and vetted, and in the sense that these have a probability of becoming real projects,” the manager said.

Williams says this is not a funding opportunity, but could eventually lead to one.

All of the proposals will eventually be made into a report, which will be presented to City Council in the future.

Submissions are open until November 15.

