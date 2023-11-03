Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville organizations offering love & support to terminally ill child

Phoenix Walk at the Jefferson School
Phoenix Walk at the Jefferson School(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several Charlottesville organizations came together Friday, November 3, to support a terminally ill 7-year-old girl.

The Jefferson School Foundation hosted a parade earlier today too support Phoenix Oberg and her family.

“You don’t know how many good people are still out there until something like this comes and then they have your back,” Stephanie Oberg, Phoenix’s mom, said.

“When we learn that Phoenix was ill, we wanted to celebrate and honor and rally around her and her family,” Kim Sheffield with JSF said.

Phoenix’s life changed at the start of the year.

“She was diagnosed on January 12,” her mother said. “It’s a rare, genetic disease called Metachromatic Leukodystrophy.”

The police department, fire department, and Bojangles all chipped in to make sure Phoenix felt the love. Friday’s celebration also included serval of her favorite things.

“Elsa was here,” Oberg said. “She loves Disney. She watches Disney movies all the time.”

“We had so much community partnership on this event, and I’m truly happy with how everything turned out,” Sheffield said.

Phoenix’s mom says she hopes her daughter’s story helps to bring awareness to rare diseases.

“Maybe we can find a cure someday. Maybe not in her lifetime, but somebody else’s,” Oberg said.

Click here for the gofundme campaign.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville seeking proposals for potential affordable housing projects
The University of Virginia is preparing for the possibility of lawsuits following the deadly...
Board of Visitors prepping for possible lawsuits in connection with deadly UVA Grounds shootings
Charlottesville leaders will consider spending nearly $6 million to buy land located in a flood...
Charlottesville may spend around $6M for land along Rivanna River