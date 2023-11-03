Charlottesville organizations offering love & support to terminally ill child

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several Charlottesville organizations came together Friday, November 3, to support a terminally ill 7-year-old girl.

The Jefferson School Foundation hosted a parade earlier today too support Phoenix Oberg and her family.

“You don’t know how many good people are still out there until something like this comes and then they have your back,” Stephanie Oberg, Phoenix’s mom, said.

“When we learn that Phoenix was ill, we wanted to celebrate and honor and rally around her and her family,” Kim Sheffield with JSF said.

Phoenix’s life changed at the start of the year.

“She was diagnosed on January 12,” her mother said. “It’s a rare, genetic disease called Metachromatic Leukodystrophy.”

The police department, fire department, and Bojangles all chipped in to make sure Phoenix felt the love. Friday’s celebration also included serval of her favorite things.

“Elsa was here,” Oberg said. “She loves Disney. She watches Disney movies all the time.”

“We had so much community partnership on this event, and I’m truly happy with how everything turned out,” Sheffield said.

Phoenix’s mom says she hopes her daughter’s story helps to bring awareness to rare diseases.

“Maybe we can find a cure someday. Maybe not in her lifetime, but somebody else’s,” Oberg said.

