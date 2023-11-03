Charlottesville may spend around $6M for land along Rivanna River

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville leaders will consider spending nearly $6 million to buy land located in a flood plain along the Rivanna River.

The action would appear to stop a controversial plan to build apartments there.

Documents show the city intends to use the land for recreation.

The money would come from the Capital Improvement Program.

