Charlottesville may spend around $6M for land along Rivanna River

Rivanna River (FILE)
By Jared Kline
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville leaders will consider spending nearly $6 million to buy land located in a flood plain along the Rivanna River.

The action would appear to stop a controversial plan to build apartments there.

Documents show the city intends to use the land for recreation.

The money would come from the Capital Improvement Program.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

