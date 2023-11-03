Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville Community Bikes surpasses goal of giving out 600 bicycles

(FILE)
(FILE)(WCAX)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Community Bikes says it has given more than 1,000 free bicycles to kids in the area.

“For a lot of kids and adults, riding a bike is just this sense of freedom,” Executive Director Lauren Riegal said. “It just opens up independence for a lot of kids.”

CCB says its goal this year was to give away 600 bikes, which it has handedly passed.

“The school bus driver shortage has been one big factor in that. So the more bikes that come into the shop, the more we can fix up and give out,” Riegal said.

Riegal says they take all bicycles, in any condition, to repair and give back.

“We deal with all conditions and can get them cleaned up and ready to go,” the executive director said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

(FILE)
Nonprofit offering free mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs
Rivanna River (FILE)
Charlottesville may spend around $6M for land along Rivanna River
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Board of Visitors prepping for possible lawsuits in connection with deadly UVA Grounds shootings
Augusta County Courthouse
Augusta County activists hold rally against gun violence