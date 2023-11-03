Charlottesville Community Bikes surpasses goal of giving out 600 bicycles

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Community Bikes says it has given more than 1,000 free bicycles to kids in the area.

“For a lot of kids and adults, riding a bike is just this sense of freedom,” Executive Director Lauren Riegal said. “It just opens up independence for a lot of kids.”

CCB says its goal this year was to give away 600 bikes, which it has handedly passed.

“The school bus driver shortage has been one big factor in that. So the more bikes that come into the shop, the more we can fix up and give out,” Riegal said.

Riegal says they take all bicycles, in any condition, to repair and give back.

“We deal with all conditions and can get them cleaned up and ready to go,” the executive director said.

