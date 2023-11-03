Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Board of Visitors prepping for possible lawsuits in connection with deadly UVA Grounds shootings

UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
By Jennifer Von Reuter
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is preparing for the possibility of lawsuits following the deadly shooting of three football players on UVA Grounds last year.

The UVA Board of Visitors met Thursday, November 2, and almost immediately went into a closed session. The details of that closed meeting are unknown, but they did bring up the possibility of civil litigation and changes to safety on UVA Grounds.

D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler were shot and killed last November. Christopher Jones is charged with their murders.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

Rivanna River (FILE)
Charlottesville may spend around $6M for land along Rivanna River
Augusta County Courthouse
Augusta County activists hold rally against gun violence
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle police asking for help with fatal crash investigation
(STOCK)
Reports show high costs for one Albemarle County School Board race