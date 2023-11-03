Big temperature rebound

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bundle up ! It’s another cold start to the day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today. A southerly wind will warm temperatures into the 60s. This warming trend will take us into the weekend. 70s are expected Sunday into next week. Meanwhile, the extremely dry conditions will not get any help until later next week. Scattered showers will develop by Thursday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & not as cold, Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

