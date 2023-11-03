Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Big temperature rebound

Starting in the freezer, ending in the 60s
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bundle up ! It’s another cold start to the day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today. A southerly wind will warm temperatures into the 60s. This warming trend will take us into the weekend. 70s are expected Sunday into next week. Meanwhile, the extremely dry conditions will not get any help until later next week. Scattered showers will develop by Thursday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & not as cold, Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

Another Cold Night. Shaking Off the Chill for the Weekend
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Another Cold Night. Shaking Off This Chill for the Weekend
Ending the Chill Soon
Great November Weekend
Sunny and chilly