Augusta County activists hold rally against gun violence

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Activists gathered outside the Augusta County Courthouse to push for gun reform on Thursday, Nov 2.

Sharon VanName is the chair of the Waynesboro Democratic Committee. She said the group isn’t looking to ban guns; instead, they are focused on ending violent incidents.

“Our signs say ‘end gun violence’; they don’t say end guns,” said VanName, “I’m a gun owner myself; most of my family members are gun owners. We’re just looking for a way to stop the violence. Stop the horrible impact of guns on families.”

Many protestors were passionate about gun reform in schools.

For educators like James Madison University professor Dylan Mabe, school shootings around the United States are especially troubling. He believes he and his students should not have to feel afraid when entering the classroom.

“A lot of different drills that we have to do, trainings that we have to do, they’re brutal,” said Mabe, “They’re very scary, and to know that it’s the reality for a lot of people in this country is very upsetting.”

Jacob Cooke is the vice chair of the Blue Ridge Young Democrats. He was pleased with the influx of support from community members and hoped local leaders would view the rally as a call to action.

“We see this issue ignored; people say, ‘well, it’s a mental health issue,’ and nothing’s done,” said Cooke, “I think they need to start actually considering: ‘how are we going to fund this? How are we going to find solutions?’ I hope when they see a large turnout like this, a show of support from the city of Staunton, that they’ll actually start to think about that.”

