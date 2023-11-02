Advertise With Us
Youth Philanthropy Council hears from panel of leaders in Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday night, high school students from Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro got to hear from community leaders about the most pressing issues the area faces, all for the students to decide where to send 30 thousand dollars to help the community.

“We come in contact with but were not necessarily aware of what’s going on and this is a really great way that we can use hands-on experiences and make a difference in the community,” Quinn Franklin, student and member of Youth Philanthropy Council said.

The Youth Philanthropy Council (YPC) is a group of high school students working on a grant program, one they want to award to a local organization to help the needs of the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro areas.

“They’re working with these troubled kids or maybe adults but we have a unique perspective where we’re around it all day,” Manny Chapman, student and member of the Youth Philanthropy Council said.

Wednesday night, local non-profits, schools and civil leaders addressed the students on what they feel are the biggest issues in the community today.

From housing to food insecurity and mental health, the panel left the students with a lot to take back before making their final decision.

“Watching it grow like our whole community there’s so many more people than we used to have everyone’s so like-minded in the sense that we actively want to make a change and we can really see it happening which is crazy,” Franklin said.

YPC will now unpack everything they learned Wednesday and decide where to put $30,000 back into the community.

“I’ve been able to under the problems and issues and how I can help and that’s why I’ve come back every single year,” Chapman said.

