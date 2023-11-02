Advertise With Us
Staffing shortages affecting Virginia nursing homes

By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A survey by the Virginia Health Care Association-Virginia Center for Assisted Living finds nursing homes in the commonwealth have limited new admissions due to a shortage of workers.

“Ninety-four percent of our facilities are asking their nurses to work overtime, and that’s quite a strain on them,” Amy Hewett with VHCA-VCAL said, “We know 44% of our facilities have had a hold on admissions at least once in the last 90 days.”

According to Hewett, the COVID-19 pandemic was the turning point for nursing homes. Nursing homes lost a large number of nurses and nurse aides, and they’ve seen little to no recovery having those nurses come back.

With staffing shortages, the waitlists are long, or admissions are on hold.

“If somebody needs to be discharged from the hospital and go to a nursing facility, it may take longer to find placement, or they have to find placement that’s farther away from home,” Hewett said.

Hewett says there need to be great investments in Medicare programs and nursing education programs to resolve this staffing issue.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

