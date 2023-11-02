Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Senator Kaine weighs in on funding the federal government

Senator Tim Kaine (FILE)
Senator Tim Kaine (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, there is no plan for keeping the federal government running.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) discussed Thursday, November 2, funding the government by Nov. 17 in order to avoid a shutdown.

“The continuing resolution has an expiration date of November 17. When we did that at the end of September, I thought that was unusual, frankly, because we almost always get the budget deal done right before Christmas,” the senator said .

Sen. Kaine says there is still time, but Congress needs to move faster.

“There was the unexpected three-weeks House mini-vacation, I guess, as they tried to figure out the new speaker. All of that time was lost in terms of budget negotiation,” Kaine said.

He believes an extension is the best route.

“My expectation and hope is, without much controversy, we’ll extend the November 17 deadline to year’s end, as would normally be the case,” Kaine said. “We’ll continue to work and do what we can to send big bipartisan bills over from the Senate to the House and negotiate so that we make sure we get a budget that serves America’s needs for the Fiscal Year 2024.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville relaunches EV Infrastructure Grant Program
NBC29 Skycam footage of Crozet (FILE)
Bus advocating for Equal Rights Amendment makes stop in Crozet
(FILE)
Charlottesville Pediatric Dentistry collecting Halloween candy for troops
Community members expressed concerns that having a shelter in the area could potentially harm...
Richmond community members concerned about inclement weather shelter