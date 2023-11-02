Senator Kaine weighs in on funding the federal government

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, there is no plan for keeping the federal government running.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) discussed Thursday, November 2, funding the government by Nov. 17 in order to avoid a shutdown.

“The continuing resolution has an expiration date of November 17. When we did that at the end of September, I thought that was unusual, frankly, because we almost always get the budget deal done right before Christmas,” the senator said .

Sen. Kaine says there is still time, but Congress needs to move faster.

“There was the unexpected three-weeks House mini-vacation, I guess, as they tried to figure out the new speaker. All of that time was lost in terms of budget negotiation,” Kaine said.

He believes an extension is the best route.

“My expectation and hope is, without much controversy, we’ll extend the November 17 deadline to year’s end, as would normally be the case,” Kaine said. “We’ll continue to work and do what we can to send big bipartisan bills over from the Senate to the House and negotiate so that we make sure we get a budget that serves America’s needs for the Fiscal Year 2024.”

