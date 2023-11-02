RSWA wants your Halloween pumpkins

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that Halloween is done, it’s time to pack up your pumpkins and get it smashed!

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority says it is ready to help people go green and compost their gourds.

“There’s a big push now with the idea of climate change and sustainability to try and keep organic materials out of landfill,” Solid Waste Director Phil McKalips said Thursday, November 2.

RSWA is hosting its free, annual Great Pumpkin Smash composting event to keep your pumpkin waste out of the trash.

“We thought, ‘How do we meet this sort of big surge in demand and also make something fun out of it?’” McKalips said.

Just bring your pumpkins to the McIntire Recycling Center, and place them into the labeled bin.

McKalips says they collect several tons of pumpkins every year.

“We take the pumpkins once, sometime next week, to Panorama farms,” he said.

You have until November 7.

“It’ll be next Tuesday that we finally pull it out, and it’s just a nice event. Hopefully, have some new people come and visit our center and see what we offer,” McKalips said.

