Reports show high costs for one Albemarle County School Board race

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The race for an at-large seat on the Albemarle County School Board is costing candidates a surprisingly large amount of money.

Both Allison Spillman and Meg Bryce have reportedly spent more than $100,000 going into October.

“We’ve had over 800 individual donations, and the median donation is $15. I mean, people are really paying attention, and I’m really proud to have their support,” Spillman said Thursday, November 2.

Spillman appears to have outraised Bryce by around $61,000 last month, with $40,000 of that coming from a single donor.

Bryce says it’s a race for votes, not just donations.

“I’m not going out and trying to raise a lot more. I’m proud of the campaign that I’ve run,” she said.

Both candidates say there is a lot at stake in this election, one that has never seen this kind of financial involvement before.

“Books are being banned and teachers are being censored, and students are being discriminated against and bullied against,” Spillman said. “I am standing up against that and willing to fight to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

“The parents that I talked to are just concerned that kids aren’t getting the education that they used to,” Bryce said. “When we see reading scores drop as much as they have, that really wakes people up.”

