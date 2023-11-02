Man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall staying behind bars

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The man facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting outside Fashion Square Mall in September is back in court.

Jalontae Truriel Percer appeared in Albemarle General District Court Thursday, November 2. He is being held on multiple charges of malicious wounding and felonious use of a firearm.

Victims of the shooting appeared in court Thursday to give statements.

A grand jury is scheduled to convene on December 4.

