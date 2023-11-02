Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall staying behind bars

The man facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting outside Fashion Square Mall in September is back in court.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The man facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting outside Fashion Square Mall in September is back in court.

Jalontae Truriel Percer appeared in Albemarle General District Court Thursday, November 2. He is being held on multiple charges of malicious wounding and felonious use of a firearm.

Victims of the shooting appeared in court Thursday to give statements.

A grand jury is scheduled to convene on December 4.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

The man facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting outside Fashion Square Mall in...
Man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall staying behind bars
Christopher David Williams. Photo provided by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff’s office searching for suspect in Spotsylvania shooting
(FILE)
Community Lab School students getting hands-on lessons about the environment
(STOCK)
Staffing shortages affecting Virginia nursing homes