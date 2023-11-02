Advertise With Us
Ending the Chill Soon

By Dominique Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rounding out the week on a high note. Expect chilly weather today and tonight, but a nice warmup on the way. The week ends with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s and a continuation of the sunny dry skies we have had. As we head into next week, expect a dry start with a chance for a few mid week showers. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs around 60. Lows around 30.

Saturday - Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 70. Lows in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday: Nice. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Few showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

