Community Lab School students getting hands-on lessons about the environment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Middle school students from Community Lab School are learning about the science of the lift cycle. Their teacher says it’s all thanks to a grant from the Department of Wildlife Resources.

“We just want to catch a brook trout look at it and set it free,” Evie Goodwin said. “We’ve been learning about them because they’re a keystone species. So, that basically means that they support the ecosystem.”

“We’re raising native brook trout to release in the Mormons River. Now we’ve learned fly-fishing technique, techniques connected with brook trout and their habitat,” science teacher Chris Stanek said. “When we connect the curriculum to something that’s more real, learn a new skill, and get outdoors, I think are all benefits.”

“It really shows that wildlife can be important to the environment. If the fish went away, and the environment collapsed, it would be bad for everything,” Andre Kim said.

The teachers say they hope to have another fly-fishing trip in the spring.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.