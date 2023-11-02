Charlottesville relaunches EV Infrastructure Grant Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has relaunched its EV Infrastructure Grant Program, which allows private owners to install charging stations outside their business.

The city says it benefits the community to have charging stations near retail and commercial locations.

“So there are two-pronged goals here, and both to go ahead and help the local and global environment, and also to go ahead and help patronize local businesses,” Charlottesville Climate Program Specialist Tray Biasiolli said Thursday, November 2.

Charlottesville says the availability of charging stations is important for continued growth.

