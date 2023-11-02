Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Pediatric Dentistry collecting Halloween candy for troops

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Pediatric Dentistry is collecting Halloween candy and donating it to troops over-seas.

Last year, it collected nearly 200 pounds of candy.

“They don’t get to be with their families at this time, so hopefully having a little taste of Halloween back home will be a way for them to kind of stay strong,” Dentist Taylor Smith said Thursday, November 2.

Donations are open until Nov. 10.

