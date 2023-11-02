Advertise With Us
Bus advocating for Equal Rights Amendment makes stop in Crozet

NBC29 Skycam footage of Crozet (FILE)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A special set of wheels came to Crozet Thursday, November 2, to spread the word about equality.

The community was invited to come sign the bus and chat with candidates running for office around the Charlottesville area.

It travels around the country to advocate passing the Equal Rights Amendment, which would guarantee rights for all Americans regardless of sex.

“Thirty-eight states have ratified the amendment. Virginia was the 38th, and it has still not been added to our constitution. It’s time for President Biden to add the ERA to our federal constitution,” Caroline Johnson said.

Candidates such as Creigh Deeds, Allison Spillman, and Ann Mallek came to sign the bus.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

