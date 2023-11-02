Big warm up, following winterlike chill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Brrrrr. The work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures today. The good news is the wind will be much lighter. Expect another cold night, with most locations seeing lows in the 20s. Meanwhile, a nice warming trend will begin Friday. Make plans for the weekend, it will be outstanding. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s

Tonight: Cuddler Alert, clear & cold, Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

