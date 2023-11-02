Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Big warm up, following winterlike chill

We’ll have to wait for needed rain
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Brrrrr. The work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures today. The good news is the wind will be much lighter. Expect another cold night, with most locations seeing lows in the 20s. Meanwhile, a nice warming trend will begin Friday. Make plans for the weekend, it will be outstanding. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s

Tonight: Cuddler Alert, clear & cold, Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

Autumn Chill Brings Deep Freeze Tonight
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Big Autumn Chill Brings Deep Freeze Tonight
Cool Thursday
Widespread frost and freeze
Hard freeze overnight
Coldest overnight in nearly seven months