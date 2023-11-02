Another Cold Night. Shaking Off This Chill for the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shaking off this Autumn Chill soon. After another cold night, but not as frigid, temperatures will begin to rebound Friday and it will turn milder as we move through the weekend. More sunshine and a little more seasonable Friday afternoon. By this weekend, temperatures milder with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to around 70 Saturday, Lower 70s for highs on Sunday.

Don’t forget, Sunday morning marks the time change, as we “Fall Back” 1 hour, as Standard Time resumes.

The next cold front arrives next Tuesday with little to no rainfall. Temperatures will cool mid and late next week, with the next opportunity for some showers.

Tonight: Clear, cold and frosty. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Sunny, pleasant. Little more seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs near 70. Low 35 to 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs lower 70s. Low 45 to 50.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, mild. Slight shower risk. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Few showers. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Variable clouds, showers possible. Highs low to mid 60s.

