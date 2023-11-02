Albemarle police asking for help with fatal crash investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for your help with getting more information about a fatal crash that happened on Rockfish Gap Turnpike Saturday, October 14.

ACPD say the two-vehicle crash occurred around 9:15 pm, near the Greenwood Road intersection.

The department announced Thursday, Nov. 2, that it is looking for any witnesses that could provide any additional info.

Anyone with additional information regarding this vehicle please contact Sergeant Dean Dotts with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

