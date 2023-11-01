CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold northwest winds on this first day of November. Expect the season’s first widespread frost and freeze by dawn Thursday!

Milder for the weekend of November.

The next cold front arrives next Tuesday with little to no rainfall. Temperatures will cool mid and late next week.

Fall foliage will continue to fade and drop. Mostly due to ongoing severe drought conditions. Also, because of gusty winds and sharply colder temperatures.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, blustery winds with highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday night: Clear and colder with less wind. Lows in the 20s with areas of frost forming.

Thursday: Sunny, blue sky with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows back in the frosty 20s.

Friday: Sunshiny with highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Sunny with high a little milder, near 70 degrees. Low 35 to 40 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Low 45 to 50 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight shower risk. High 65 to 70 degrees.

