Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Weyers Cave man accused of murdering brother appears in court

A Weyers Cave man accused of killing his brother and attempting to solicit the murder of the...
A Weyers Cave man accused of killing his brother and attempting to solicit the murder of the prosecutor in his case appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Richard Brunk is accused of murdering his older brother Ronald Brunk in June of 2022.(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Weyers Cave man accused of killing his brother and attempting to solicit the murder of the prosecutor in his case appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Richard Brunk is accused of murdering his older brother Ronald Brunk in June of 2022.

In the murder case, Brunk faces charges of first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. In a separate case, he also faces two charges of attempted murder for hire, one of which targeted the prosecutor in his murder case, Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst.

In court on Wednesday Brunk’s defense attorney made three motions, one for a competency evaluation of Brunk, one to recuse Garst from the murder case, and a third to have a change in venue for the case.

The defense argued that because Garst is a victim in the separate murder-for-hire case she should not be able to continue prosecuting the murder case.

The defense also argued the case should be moved out of Rockingham County because Garst is so well known locally and because the murder-for-hire case has been covered by multiple media outlets which it claimed could make it tough to find impartial jurors.

A Rockingham County Circuit Court Judge denied the motions for the recusal of Garst and a change of venue. The motion for a competency evaluation was continued until Friday, Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

(FILE)
Automotive stores donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs
University of Virginia Center for Politics (FILE)
UVA Center for Politics sees abortion as the main issue for Virginia voters
Forbes Center holding holiday food drive in partnership with Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
After months of renovations, the town of Shenandoah’s Fire Company has expanded.
Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company cuts ribbon on building expansion