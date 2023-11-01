Well Chilled Start to November Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Happy Halloween! These Chills are no trick and we have some well below average days and colder nights ahead as we start November. Cold start in the morning with upper 20s to mid 30s. Sunshine, gusty winds and chilly temperatures Wednesday in the 40s and low 50s. Widespread freeze and frost is likely for Thursday morning. Temperatures will turn a little more seasonable by Friday. Milder temperatures return for the weekend.

Sunday morning marks the time change, as we “Fall Back” 1 hour, as Standard Time resumes.

Tonight: Clearing, brisk and cold. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Sunny, brisk and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Thursday: Sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s

Friday: Sunny and more seasonable. Highs low 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 70. Lows around 40.

Sunday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs low to mid 60s.

