UVA hosts annual trick-or-treating on the lawn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday, October 1st, marked the return of one of UVA’s most popular annual traditions.

Members of the Charlottesville community gathered on the lawn to trick or treat with students and professors.

“They’re letting me get lots of candy and my bag is like five pounds,” trick-or-treater RJ Peterson said.

When asked about why he chose his costume, Peterson said “I like refereeing games and my dream is to be a professional referee.”

His friend, Ryan Schultz, said this isn’t his first time attending the University’s Halloween event.

“I’ve been here many years,” Schultz said.

This long time tradition was established in the 1980′s.

For some kids, it serves as an alternative if they are not able to trick-or-treat in their own neighborhoods.

Albemarle County High School student Savannah Meriwether says she has been coming since she was a little girl.

“I have very vivid memories dressing as Hannah Montana, so coming as a butler and being so much older… I feel very nostalgic,” Meriwether said.

All sorts of University student groups and staff came ready with lots of candy and giveaways for costumed kids.

There were babies, dogs, adults and kids all dressed up for the occasion… and plenty of candy to go around.

“I think it’s a great community building thing and you’re having fun together and get to meet a lot of other people who are also having a really fun time,” Meriwether said.

