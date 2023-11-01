Advertise With Us
UVA Health receives technology award

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health received the “Most Wired” award by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.

On a scale of 1-to-10, UVA was rated a 9 on its impact with technology in healthcare.

“We are very focused on all the thing that have to do with being able to have the best technologies that perform well and provide the best services for our patients,” Chief Information Officer Robin Parkin.

Parkin says technology is a factor in nearly all of UVA’s services.

“We really had to make telemedicine an integral, daily component of how we provide care,” Parkin said, “Everything from true clinical care, to patient access, to just having a patient portal that allows a patient to be able to see the results and look at their bill.”

UVA Health says technology and access go hand-in-hand and wants to continue to strive for the best and stay ahead.

“Being able to get in to see a physician and get an appointment scheduled is not always an easy task,” Parking said, “Making that easier and having more options for patients is very important.”

UVA Health aims to continue to upgrade and expand clinical care for all.

