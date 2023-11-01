Advertise With Us
UVA Center for Politics sees abortion as the main issue for Virginia voters

University of Virginia Center for Politics (FILE)
University of Virginia Center for Politics (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The political battle for Virginia’s House and Senate seems to have boiled down to one issue: Abortion.

“It almost feels like we’re running a single-issue campaign on this one,” J. Miles Coleman with the UVA Center for Politics said. “Abortion is really one of the, if not the key issue of Virginia elections.”

Currently, Virginia bans abortions after 26 weeks and six days. Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) is leading a GOP charge to narrow that timeframe.

“He’s gotten most of the Republicans behind his idea for a 15-week limit,” Coleman said.

The proposal is the hard-dividing line between state Republicans and Democrats.

Coleman says both sides are using the issue to try and drive voters to the polls, as many seats are up for grabs Election Day.

