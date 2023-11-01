Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company cuts ribbon on building expansion

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After months of renovations, the town of Shenandoah’s Fire Company has expanded.

The upgrades will allow them to house more equipment and apparatus.

The town of Shenandoah’s Fire Company is solely volunteer based.

After 117 years of serving the community, the fire company added five new bays, a restroom and other rooms for fire equipment.

”This facility will allow all of our equipment to be stored inside in a controlled environment ... prior we had to cut down apparatus to make them fit within the building so with this expansion we’ll be able to customize apparatus and have them as big as we need them,” Dustin Lucas, fire chief at Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company.

Page County Supervisor, Jeff Vaughn, was at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting he noted the importance of volunteer agencies, like the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company, to the community.

”We like to give back to our community as much as we can we love it when we’re able to do that. On this project here we were able to give back to the town of Shenandoah we love to do public safety projects just to keep the community safe and to help the community in any way we can,” Ronnie Conley, director of operations for Lam’s Construction said.

With the renovations complete, the fire company is prepared to continue serving the town of Shenandoah and Page County for the next 117 years.

