Governor Youngkin visits Louisa County High School

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) visited Louisa County High School Wednesday, November 1.

Gov. Youngkin went to LCHS to hear from students, parents, and faculty on how they’re putting his All In Virginia plan to practice.

The governor says learning loss and chronic absenteeism was hitting Virginia students hard after the pandemic. Now, the All In Virginia plan is trying to change that.

Youngkin says one-in-five students across the commonwealth is chronically absent, and schools need to customize their programs to get them back in the building.

“The ideas have ranged everywhere from alternative transportation so that there’s flexibility and how students are actually getting to and from school, to extended childcare in the mornings and the afternoons,” he said. “How do you make sure that there is a responsibility to make up time missed with with a teacher? These are all the ideas that are that are being shared.”

Virginia is budgeted more than $418 million for Fiscal Year 2024. Louisa County’s efforts is a small part of that.

“The goal here is using best in class tutoring methodologies in an intensive way to help those students catch up,” the governor said.

