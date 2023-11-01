Forbes Center holding holiday food drive in partnership with Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Forbes Center for Performing Arts is hosting a holiday food drive in partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB).

The holiday season is fast approaching. Many gatherings are already being planned, but many families need help putting food on the table.

“This year we felt like it was really important to reenergize the idea and to work in the community because we know the need is so extraordinary,” Regan Byrne, executive director of the Forbes Center said.

From Nov 6 through Dec 15, the Forbes Center for Performing Arts in Harrisonburg will be collecting donations for BRABF.

JMU students and community members are invited to give what they can.

“As the premier performing arts center in the Valley, we have access to a lot of people who visit our facility and our performing arts venue over the holiday time,” Byrne said.

With more than 25 performances scheduled at the Forbes Center during this time, they hope to make holidays easier for families in the Valley.

Acceptable donations include:

Canned soups, stews and chili – low sodium

· Canned veggies – low sodium

· Cereal – low sugar, whole grain

· Peanut or almond butter – low sugar

· Spaghetti sauce – low sugar

· Boxed mac and cheese

· Pasta and rice – whole grain

· Canned tuna and chicken

· Paper products

· Baby food, formula and diapers

· Soap and feminine products

· Toothbrushes

“Based on what the food bank has told us the holidays are a difficult time for a lot of people because they’re struggling to not only pay their bills but also to celebrate the holidays with their families and so this is just one of the better times of the year -- but honestly anytime,” Byrne said.

