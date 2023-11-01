Changes coming to Appendix K Waiver

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming for those who qualified for an Appendix K Waiver during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia Board for People with Disabilities Executive Director Teri Morgan says one of the main benefits from the waiver was the pay to legal guardians for at-home care.

Leah Bradley has as a 2-year-old son with a disability. She says the Appendix K Waiver has helped tremendously.

“It allowed me to be home more and be present for all of his therapies, which many of them actually prefer a parent be there,” the mother said. “It just allowed me to be more present and allow my child to be comfortable and safe, and knowing that I was there with him all the time.”

Soon, legal guardians will have a cap on the amount they can be paid.

“Now that limit is 40 hours a week,” Morgan said. “Previously, there weren’t rules in place, but now there are going to be some specific rules.”

Morgan adds that new rules were expected to be implemented November 10, but are now being extended to March 2024.

Bradley says even with this extension, finding trustworthy people is difficult.

“I’m left to have to hire the people off the street, essentially,” she said. “People are either just not qualified - they don’t want to do the CPR training - they don’t show up, or they do show up and it’s just not a good fit areas.”

Virginia Board for People with Disabilities says it is important to know that the waiver is not completely going away.

