The big chill, turning into the big freeze

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bundle up ! The work and school day is getting off to a colder start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. The gusty northwesterly wind will make today’s 40s and 50s feel even colder. Freeze warnings are in effect for much of the viewing area tonight, with most locations seeing lows in the 20s. By Friday, temperatures will begin to warm, setting the stage for an outstanding weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy & chilly, High: low 50s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear & cold, Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: around 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Showers, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

