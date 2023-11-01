Big Autumn Chill Brings Deep Freeze Tonight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This Autumn Chill brings us into the Deep Freeze overnight. Widespread freeze and frost conditions by Thursday morning. Sunny and cool Thursday afternoon, with lighter wind. Temperatures will turn a little more seasonable by Friday. Turning milder as we move into and through the weekend.

Don’t forget, Sunday morning marks the time change, as we “Fall Back” 1 hour, as Standard Time resumes.

The next cold front arrives next Tuesday with little to no rainfall. Temperatures will cool mid and late next week.

Fall foliage will continue to fade and drop. Mostly due to ongoing severe drought conditions. Also, because of gusty winds and sharply colder temperatures.

Tonight: Clear and very cold. Lighter wind. Widespread freeze and frost conditions. Lows upper 10s to low 20s Valley. Mid to upper 20s across Central Virginia.

Thursday: Sunny, cool, less wind. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows back in the frosty 20s.

Friday: Sunny, more seasonable. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Sunny and milder. Highs near 70. Low 35 to 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Low 45 to 50.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight shower risk. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Slight shower risk. Highs around 60.

