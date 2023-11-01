Automotive stores donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting Wednesday, November 1 each Carter Myers Automotive store will be donating to the Boys and Girls Club, for each vehicle sold.

This year’s goal for CMA is to sell at least 2,000 vehicles, donating $50,000 to the community work that’s provided by the Boys and Girls Club.

“Carter Myers Automotive is in seven different markets across Virginia and West Virginia, so each market is donating to their local Boys and Girls Club,” President of CMA Liza Borches said, “Here in Charlottesville, we’re donating to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, but Boys and Girls Clubs across the state will be benefitting throughout the month of November from all our dealerships.”

The dealerships are also running a bike drive.

Bicycles and monetary denotations are being accepted right now.

Everything collected will go to kids in need, just in time for the holidays.

