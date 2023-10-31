UVA says it is focused on keeping its community safe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) has created a new plan with educational institutes and law enforcements to combat threats of violence against Jewish people and other religions.

Gov. Youngkin is asking Virginia colleges to submit updated safety plans.

UVA provided by the following statement to NBC29:

Following the attack on Israel and the ensuing conflict in the Middle East, the University remains focused on keeping our community safe, particularly as we have seen threats and violence against Jewish people and others around the world rise in recent weeks. Our institution is deeply committed to protecting the right to free expression for all our community members, but we take instances of threatening behavior or possible violence very seriously. University Police work alongside many different units within UVA and the surrounding community, to include other law enforcement agencies, to assess potential threats and mitigate them, including providing security at events and demonstrations.

We are eager to continue working with the Governor and his administration on our shared goal of making the University a safe and welcoming place for members of the Jewish community and other faith traditions and identity groups.

