UVA Health offers some Halloween treats NICU families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staff members with UVA Health are handing out treats to patients and families in the NICU.

“It’s really important for patients and families to continue to do all the normal things they would do outside the hospital,” Patient and Family Center Care Manager Amy Cesak said Tuesday, October 31.

Gift bags filled with a tiny blanket, hat, and book for the babies in the NICU were given out.

“We’re also passing out costumes on the inpatient side and a variety of other activities,” Cesak said. “It just creates a sense of normalcy.”

“We can’t go out and do a lot of things that we might would normally do, especially if we have other kids. So, it’s just a nice little thing for someone to kind of come reverse trick-or-treat for us, instead of us being able to go out with our kids to other people,” Elizabeth Cook said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.